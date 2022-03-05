Jennifer Miree Cope’s tips for preparing your yard for the spring season

Spring is the best time of the year to show off your yard. In most climates, you will have to put in a little effort to get your yard ready and recovered from the winter season. This article provides Jennifer Miree Cope’s top tips for preparing your yard for the changing of the seasons.

Her tips include clearing debris, trimming your trees, replacing mulch, fertilizing your lawn, and cutting your yard every five days.

1. Clean up debris

The winter months can carry a lot of debris into your yard. Between winter storms, heavy winds, and falling leaves, your yard may require quite a bit of cleanup before it is ready for spring.

Make sure that your yard is clear of leaves, sticks, trash, and anything else that shouldn’t be there. Not only will this improve the visual appeal of your yard, but it will allow your grass and plants to grow properly.

2. Trim your trees

During the winter months, trees can sometimes grow in unruly ways. A simple way to clean up your yard and add to its appeal is to trim your trees. If you have shorter trees, you may be able to handle this job yourself. With tall trees or a large number of trees, Jennifer Miree Cope recommends hiring a professional.

3. Replace mulch

Mulch can start to look dull and worn down after the winter season. Fresh mulch can instantly liven up the look of your yard. Aside from improving the look of your yard, mulch optimizes soil health and protects your plants.

You should aim to replace your mulch every year or every other year, depending on the climate and each particular season.

4. Fertilize your lawn

Unfortunately, the plants and grass in your yard don’t grow perfectly on their own. Luckily, an easy way to encourage fast and even growth is to fertilize your lawn. Any local home and garden store should have several types of fertilizer for you to choose from.

When it comes to fertilizer, the most important thing is to fertilize evenly. Also, pay attention to the fertilizer instructions, as it may have to be applied more than once per year.

5. Cut your yard every five days

One of the most important things you can do to keep your lawn healthy and looking good is to cut it on a consistent schedule. Cutting every five days will ensure that your lawn does not get too long while preventing overcutting.

If your schedule does not allow you to commit to a five-day routine, consider hiring a landscaping company to cut your yard for you.

About Jennifer Miree Cope

Jennifer Miree Cope graduated from Vanderbilt University in 1985 with a degree in Electrical Engineering. Renowned for her passion and talent as a landscape designer, Jennifer’s associates often praise her for being organized and thorough. When not hiking in the mountains of North Carolina, attending University of Alabama sporting events, or exercising, Jennifer is often volunteering with one of the many charitable endeavors supported by Independent Presbyterian Church in Birmingham, Alabama: STAIR tutoring, Holiday House, or the Children’s Fresh Air Farm.

Story by Jessica Brown