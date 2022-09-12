Jackson, after turning down extension, throws for three TDs in Ravens win
Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are 1-0 after taking care of former Ravens star Joe Flacco and the New York Jets on Sunday, 24-9.
The Ravens outscored the Jets 14-0 in the third quarter to pull away with easy, doing it mainly in the air.
Jackson, who did not sign a contract extension with the club in the offseason, reportedly turning down around $250 million, finished 17-for-30 for 213 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.
Why the Ravens won
Because of Jackson’s arm. The team did very little on the ground as Kenyan Drake was the leading rusher with 11 carries for 31 yards. But Jackson’s three touchdowns through their carried the AFC North team on the road. Three different pass-catchers had over 50 yards receiving on the day, and seven different players caught a pass.
Why the Jets lost
Because they could not come up big on third down, converting just 2 of 14 on the day. Flacco actually played well, throwing for 307 yards. He completed 37 of his 59 attempts on the day, but they could not move the chains and get into any sort of rhythm.
Game-changing moment
Jackson’s 25-yard touchdown throw to Devin Duvernay in the second quarter made it 10-0, and that was all they needed on the day with the Jets scoring a measly nine points.
Player of the game
Marcus Williams. The free safety, who joined the team in the offseason from the New Orleands Saints, had 12 total tackles and an interception.
Key statistic
The Jets had more of the ball and ran 26 more plays than the Ravens, yet they could only create nine points on the day.
What’s next
The Ravens (1-0) host the Dolphins on Sunday.