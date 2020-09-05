Interested in 3D printing? Subscribe to these YouTube channels

3D printing is becoming more and more popular. This is partially due to the fact that it can be learned quite easily nowadays. A number of platforms can be used for this, such as YouTube. There are several content creators that fully focus on 3D printing Phoenix. If you are interested in this technology, you definitely want to subscribe to these channels.

3D Printed Tabletop

3D printing Nashville with a pinch of fantasy, that summarizes the YouTube channel of 3D Printed Tabletop perfectly. You would definitely be into their videos. This channel is especially unique because it specializes in tabletop miniatures, as you could probably tell from the name. Besides that, they also create other parts used in these games. 3D Printed Tabletop will help you to 3D print your favorite characters, but this channel can also give advice on how to improve your FDM 3D prints.

Thomas Sanladerer

If you are still relatively new to 3D printing you certainly do not want to miss Thomas Sanladerer’s YouTube videos. This expert will tell you everything you need to know about this technology. His channel has a lot of versatile 3D printing content, which includes guides and tips that will give you a comprehensive understanding of several subjects, including software and materials. Besides that, Thomas Sanladerer will also provide reviews. These can be used if you want to purchase a 3D printer or materials.

CNC Kitchen

Topics about technical 3D printing can also be found on YouTube. The proof of that is CNC Kitchen. You may think these topics will be boring to watch, but this channel will prove you wrong. CNC Kitchen’s videos are not only interesting and informative, they are also very entertaining and enjoyable. This way you will develop knowledge about 3D printing in a fun manner. CNC Kitchen covers a range of technical subjects in their videos.

3D Maker Noob

If you are a fan of long-format videos 3D Maker Noob is the channel for you. 3DMN provides you with extensive videos to discover 3D printing in detail. Besides that, the channel also offers interesting unboxing videos. These will show the full building of a 3D printer, while the tests will be shown as well. Some of 3D Maker Noob’s videos are shorter and focus on miscellaneous subjects. Even though these are not as detailed, they are still extremely informative.

