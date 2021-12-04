HUH Token Whitepaper has dropped: How does it compare to Floki Inu’s?

Floki Inu is a well-known meme cryptocurrency that recently launched an aggressive marketing campaign across London. Floki Inu was created by fans & members of the Shiba Inu community. Floki Inu is named after Elon Musk’s Shiba Inu. The cryptocurrency enjoyed significant success in a short period of time. HUH Token has just released its Whitepaper, and it has already caught the attention of many in the crypto community. Floki Inu is a relatively new cryptocurrency as it launched just six months ago. With HUH Token’s imminent launch, many are questioning how HUH Token will perform and how will this affect Floki Inu?

So, this article will explore how HUH Token’s White Paper compares to Floki Inu’s White Paper.

HUH Token vs Floki Inu: General vision

Floki Inu claims that they are not a meme coin, they are a community. On the community front, Floki Inu has a dedicated team devoted to enhancing the community and “raid” culture over time. Floki Inu has already established itself as one of the most active crypto communities, alongside Bitcoin, Ethereum, Doge, and Shiba Inu. Through strategic relationships with the Million Gardens Effort, an initiative founded by Kimbal Musk, Floki Inu hopes to aid this effort.

In a crypto first, HUH Token has created the world’s first ‘UTIMEME’ cryptocurrency, which combines the usefulness of utility tokens with the influence of meme tokens. Tokenomics will be used to promote rapid increase in the value of the HUH token, which will be used as the foundation for transaction and reward throughout a significant social network dubbed ‘MetHUH,’ where users’ data ownership is considered seriously from a cryptocurrency standpoint. Everyone may be rewarded in HUH for content exchanges and involvement through the HUH social network, MetHUH.

HUH Token vs Floki Inu: Roadmaps

HUH Token has an exciting and ambitious roadmap, split into three stages. Floki Inu has a roadmap made up of 4 stages. Below you can find a brief of HUH Token’s Roadmap.

Current stage:

Certik Audit

Launch on Pancake Swap

Develop Multi-Chain Bridge

CoinMarketCap Listing

CoinGecko Listing

Develop HUH Swap

CEX Tier 3 Listings

Stage 2:

CEX Tier 2 Listings

3000 Influencers Contracted to Post

Website V2

White Paper V2

HUH Wallet

Stage 3:

NFT Market Place

HUH Social CRM System

HUH App Launch

GIG Generating Market Place

Source: https://huh.social/roadmap

There is no denying that this is an ambitious roadmap, and the release of the White Paper has been useful in indicating how HUH Token intends to achieve its goals. Floki Inu also has a strong White Paper, but HUH Token has the potential to blow these meme coins out of the water.

The moment of truth

The release of HUH Token’s White Paper will have several individuals in the crypto community thinking about HUH Token, and comparing it to other altcoins such as Floki Inu, Shiba Inu, SafeMoon etc. HUH Token enjoyed a highly successful presale period, so it will be interesting to see how the token does post launch. Will it be an explosive launch or an anti-climactic flop? Next week will be an exciting week, so watch this space and see how HUH Token fares.

Story by Richard William

