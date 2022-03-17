How to reduce fuel consumption

Nowadays, the ultimate goal of drivers is to travel economically by car. Learn some clever tricks to minimize the consumption of your vehicle.

At a time in our lives when, in addition to our aspirations, the automotive industry also pays a lot of attention to reducing fuel consumption, economical driving is a huge global priority. Hybrid and electric motors are being introduced daily by automotive designers, but this is more for potential car buyers.

Everyone else who maintains an old-tech car, it would be good to have some tips in mind that will help them save several euros in their pocket from their monthly fuel consumption budget, regardless of whether they have a diesel or gasoline engine at their disposal. At the same time, through economical driving, they contribute to the principle of environmental protection, since with cheaper driving, they also reduce pollutants.

So let’s see below how we can get the maximum possible low consumption, but also how we can calculate the fuel consumption of our vehicle.

1. Learn to shift gears at the right time

Whatever type of engine your car is, there is a range of shift speeds attributed to engine torque. Atmospheric gasoline engines produce sufficient torque from 2,500 to 3,000 rpm. while those turbo diesel from 2,000 to 2,500 rpm. In cars with manual transmission, gradually start and quickly shift the transmission with a higher gear ratio. With automatic transmission, you prefer automatic mode, without pressing the accelerator pedal hard or sharply. Many times we will find in new technology cars, a shift indicator light that suggests the correct gear shift in the transmission. By changing the transmission speed to these speeds, maximum fuel economy is achieved.

2. Let’s solve a myth

When the car is cold, it does not need to warm up to a minimum. There are many drivers who think that in order for the engine to warm up properly, they should let it idle for a few minutes, until the temperature gauge goes up. This is an outdated condition, coming from old-fashioned vehicles that had carburetors instead of injectors. Now, such a tactic is completely wrong and causes engine problems, as well as unnecessary fuel consumption. The warm-up of a cold engine is carried out with a smooth and smooth way of driving during the first kilometers that our car travels on a daily basis.

3. Adequate tire pressure

Something we often forget is to check tire pressure regularly. Aside from the problems that can be caused by the way the car is driven, at the same time fuel consumption increases rapidly when our tires do not have the appropriate pressure from the manufacturer. It would be nice to check our tires on one of our frequent gas station visits.

4. Smooth driving

Many times (out of frustration or in a hurry) we start our car quickly, pinning the gears to the transmission with pressure and force with each change. In addition to damage to the gearbox but also to the clutch, we also consume more fuel. Make a rule of your behavior on the road, to maintain a more relaxed way of driving, which will result in an increase of euros in your pocket.

5. Do not strain the engine

When driving on boulevards and highways, we achieve greater fuel economy when driving at 100km / hr. we have a long gear ratio, rather than a smaller one that will make the engine run at high speeds. Conversely, if we choose a high gear ratio with a low rolling speed, we quickly increase the fuel requirement. As a rule, keep the car moving at a smooth speed but also with an ideal gear ratio.

6. Proper and regular maintenance

Yes, you got it right! Good and regular maintenance of your car with right parts (pezzi di ricambio) also affects its consumption. If you think you do not have the money to faithfully follow the maintenance schedule imposed by the manufacturer, I will emphasize that in this way you simply lose more money from consumption. The smooth running of the engine is achieved by adhering to the maintenance schedule and changing oils and filters (pezzi di ricambio auto), which helps to save on its use.

7. Correct choice of fuel

Many believe that doing proper market research and putting the cheapest gasoline they will find in their neighborhood contributes to the economy of their pockets. This is not an inviolable rule, as with cheaper quality fuels, we may not get proper combustion, so we have worse engine performance and operation. It is more legitimate to use an additive-enhanced fuel to achieve proper combustion.

8. Lose weight

Overloading the car makes the engine more fatigued as it needs more power to move properly, resulting in increased fuel consumption. It would be good to move with the necessary weight every time and not carry unnecessary things with you. Remove any unnecessary weights that may be present in the car.

9. Reasonable use of the air conditioner

A very common mistake that almost all drivers make is the misuse of the air conditioner. Usually in summer we choose a very low temperature in the air conditioning with consequent pressure of the air conditioning system. Fuel consumption increases by leaps and bounds in this case, so it would be good to choose an average temperature that will cool the cabin space, but at the same time won’t push the system too hard.

10. Close the windows

Many times we are used to moving with the windows open in the car. Whether it’s winter or summer, it’s customary to see drivers by hand out the window, while many want to hear the engine running. It would be nice to have the car windows closed. Fully open windows significantly increase aerodynamic drag, thus increasing fuel consumption.

11. No excessive use of electrical equipment

To reduce fuel consumption, it would be good to be thrifty in using the car’s electrical systems. In case we use an air conditioner, as soon as we reach the right temperature it would be good to turn it off. Do not use heated seats and info media systems frequently. Turn off the windshield defrosters and do not use the fog lights unnecessarily.

All in all no matter how old is your car you can make significant economy by saving fuel, just keeping some simple rules that would not affect your driving pleasure.

Story by Ricambi Euro