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Home Response to drag queen at Baltimore Orioles game is why we need to have Pride Nights
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Response to drag queen at Baltimore Orioles game is why we need to have Pride Nights

Chris Graham
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Background: © Agung (Generated with AI)/stock.adobe.com). Baseball: Todd Taulman/stock.adobe.com

The comments on the socials about the appearance of Heidi N Closet, a drag queen best known from “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” as the “guest splasher” in the Bird Bath section at Camden Yards for the Baltimore Orioles annual Pride Night on Friday night, prove why we need to have Pride Nights.

Here’s one: “Please post a video or audio of the fans in attendance when it walks out on stage.”

From that guy’s profile pic, a five-foot-five, 340-pound guy enveloping a recliner calling anybody “it” is rich.

“Ruining kids … this bs is not needed at an MLB or pro sports game.”

“Ruining kids”? That guy does realize that we’re born the way we are, right?

“I have always been an O’s fan and love the organization. Now a drag queen and pride night. Mr. Rubenstein et al, you have lost your moral compass. Where is your decency? Why are you celebrating sin?”

Um, what sin is being celebrated here, exactly?

ICYMI

lgbtq baseball
Photo: © sirtravelalot/Shutterstock

Fox News, of course, had a media orgasm over this one, making the move to have Heidi N Closet serve as the guest splasher for the bottom of the second inning – yes, the hubbub here is over a single half-inning of a nine-inning game – about the Bird Bath splash zone being “kid-friendly.”

OK, I’ll bite – is it also kid-friendly to have hawkers walking up and down the aisles selling beer?

My first big-league game, in 1990, at Wrigley Field, the guys sitting behind me, in the process of downing multiples, were spilling beer on us the entire afternoon.

Not to mention: the language.

It’s worse at football games, but the abundance of creative uses of the many variations on the f-word can be quite educational for young ones, and that’s just if you’re sitting in my section.

Ahem.

Having Heidi N Closet out there manning the splash zone for all of three outs in a three-hour game is, of course, about inclusion, which is a message that we apparently need to emphasize, given the reaction from the choads among us.

If you’re having trouble understanding, let’s play a little game.

  • “I don’t like them having a drag queen in the splash zone. That’s just my opinion.”
  • Replace the words “draq queen” with “Black person.”
  • Or “woman.”
  • “Immigrant.”

I know, I know – the people who have problems with someone from the LGBTQ+ community being given access to the water gun also have problems with brown-skinned people and women.

Hate is back in vogue, and there’s no putting that toothpaste back into the tube.

That’s why we have Pride Nights.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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