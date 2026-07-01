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Home Extreme heat can drain your car battery: Tips for staying safe on the road during the heat dome
Virginia

Extreme heat can drain your car battery: Tips for staying safe on the road during the heat dome

Chris Graham
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Image © Arek/Adobe Stock

Twenty-five percent of roadside calls to AAA in the summer months are related to car battery issues.

The reason: heat can degrade internal battery components by evaporating electrolyte fluid.

A battery’s lifespan can be cut in half for every 15-degree increase in temperature.

Gotta say, never thought about that.

Temperatures are forecast to be 15 to 20 degrees above normal here in Virginia through the weekend.

“Extreme heat can be just as dangerous as winter weather when it comes to driving,” said Morgan Dean at AAA. “While our roadside technicians are trained and prepared to respond, we’re urging drivers to take precautions – for their own safety and for the safety of those working on the roadside.”

How to stay safe on the road in the heat

  • Check your battery. Heat can shorten battery life and increase failure rates. Batteries usually last three to five years and should be checked regularly after the three-year mark. AAA data shows heat – not cold – is the leading cause of battery failure.
  • Inspect coolant levels, cooling system components and engine fluids to prevent overheating.
  • Check tire pressure. Be sure to keep your tires at recommended pressure and pay attention to low tire pressure warnings. Soft tires generate heat, which can lead to a blowout. Overinflated tires are also at greater risk for a blowout in extreme heat.
  • Pack an emergency kit, including extra water, snacks, for everyone in the car including pets, and a charged phone.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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