Arlington County: Off-duty police officer charged with malicious wounding

An Arlington County Police officer has been charged with malicious wounding in a domestic incident.

Vincent Baglio, 31, of Arlington, faces charges in a May 24 incident that was reported to police on June 30, per a news release.

Per the release, Baglio and the unnamed victim, who are known to each other, were inside a residence, and during a conversation, Bagio allegedly physically assaulted the victim and made statements threatening harm to them.

Baglio was hired by the Arlington County Police Department in June 2024. He has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal and internal administrative investigations.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Arlington County Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at [email protected].

Information may also be provided anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

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