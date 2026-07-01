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Home Arlington County: Off-duty police officer charged with malicious wounding
Virginia

Arlington County: Off-duty police officer charged with malicious wounding

Chris Graham
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Photo: © igorkol_ter/stock.adobe.com

An Arlington County Police officer has been charged with malicious wounding in a domestic incident.

Vincent Baglio, 31, of Arlington, faces charges in a May 24 incident that was reported to police on June 30, per a news release.

Per the release, Baglio and the unnamed victim, who are known to each other, were inside a residence, and during a conversation, Bagio allegedly physically assaulted the victim and made statements threatening harm to them.

Baglio was hired by the Arlington County Police Department in June 2024. He has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal and internal administrative investigations.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Arlington County Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at [email protected].

Information may also be provided anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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