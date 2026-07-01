Donate
Donate
Home Ryan-killer Harmeet Dhillon leading Trump DOJ effort to gut Virginia assault weapons ban
Virginia

Ryan-killer Harmeet Dhillon leading Trump DOJ effort to gut Virginia assault weapons ban

Chris Graham
Published date:
AR15 firearm
Photo: © Sergey Kamshylin/stock.adobe.com

Critics of Virginia’s new ban on assault weapons want you to believe that it’s prima facie unconstitutional. How you can tell it’s not: the Trump DOJ is putting its foot down, and that foot is Harmeet Dhillon.

“On April 10, I promised Gov. Spanberger that we would sue Virginia if she signed this unconstitutional weapons ban into law. I keep my promises,” said Dhillon, who you may remember being the foot put down by the DOJ last year to help the MAGAs on the UVA Board of Visitors run Jim Ryan out of the presidency at the school.

ICYMI

Now they’re using the UVA Law alum who has apparently never been told no to lead a lawsuit against the Commonwealth of Virginia and the Virginia State Police alleging, per a release, “that a newly enacted Virginia law unconstitutionally bans the purchase and sale of ordinary semi-automatic rifles owned by millions of Americans.”

The new Virginia law is one of 12 – 10 other states and Washington, D.C. – in force nationwide, so, no, it’s not prima facie unconstitutional, as the gun lobby, their money people in the gun manufacturing set, and the Republicans they’ve bought and paid for in the state legislature and Congress are trying to suggest.

If these laws were just up and unconstitutional on their face, those other state (and DC) laws aren’t in effect, and the organized effort of the lobby, the money people and their legislative puppets wouldn’t be busy judge-shopping for local yokel judges to give them injunctions that make for good headlines in press releases, but little else.

A rando in a robe in Middle of Nowhere Virginia isn’t going to be the final arbiter on this; neither is Harmeet Dhillon, trying to make a federal issue out of the state law.

This one’s going to come down to the 4-3 MAGA majority on the Supreme Court of Virginia, whose collective future is already on thin ice.

Support AFP




Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Waynesboro: DEQ say it’s OK for Northrop Grumman to pollute our environment
2 A year-old report highlighted concerns inside the ACPD: Why is this presented as breaking news?
3 Local attorney gets public reprimand from Virginia State Bar over handling of case
4 Augusta County: Family of man killed in officer-involved shooting still looking for answers
5 Augusta County: Illegal dumping becomes somebody else’s problem

Latest News

climate change pollution
Virginia

Virginia formally back as member of Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative

Chris Graham
drought
Local

Augusta Water announces voluntary water conservation measures for its 16K customers

Chris Graham

Augusta Water announced Thursday that it is implementing voluntary water conservation measures for its 16,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in response to persistent drought conditions affecting the region.

earth planet ecology environment recycle world
U.S. & World

Notebook: What’s making news today in the climate, environmental circles

Earl Zimmerman

Virginia has one chance to critically assess NextEra Energy’s proposed acquisition of Dominion Energy.

richmond map
Virginia

Richmond metro area under voluntary water conservation advisory

Chris Graham
uva basketball johann grunloh block
Basketball

UVA Basketball: ‘Hoos played through postseason with two key injuries

Chris Graham
summer heat overheat temperature weather
Local

Beat the heat: Waynesboro opens cooling shelter at First Baptist Church

Chris Graham
Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith
Local

Augusta County sheriff goes rogue, declares he won’t enforce new gun laws

Chris Graham
Copyright © 2026 Augusta Free Press LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DMCA.com Protection Status