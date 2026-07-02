Shenandoah County: Tractor trailer strikes disabled vehicle, killing motorist

A North Carolina man is dead after a horrific early-morning accident on Interstate 81 in Shenandoah County on Thursday morning.

Dennis L. Marshall, 78, of Willow Spring, N.C., was standing outside his vehicle, a 2013 Honda Crosstour, in the right travel lane on I-81 northbound at the 286-mile marker at 3:18 a.m., according to Virginia State Police.

The preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle had become disabled.

Marshall was standing near the front of the Honda when it was struck by a 2011 Freightliner tractor trailer.

The Honda then struck Marshall, and the tractor trailer struck a bridge barrier and overturned.

Marshall died at the scene.

A passenger in the Honda, Barbara A. Marshall, 77, of Willow Spring, N.C., suffered injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

The driver of the tractor trailer, Jautar S. Dhot, 53, of Phillipsburg, N.J., suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

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