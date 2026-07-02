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Augusta County: One dead in head-on collision with USPS box truck

Chris Graham
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Photo: © MargJohnsonVA/stock.adobe.com

A Craigsville man died from injuries in a head-on collision with a USPS box truck in the 2800 block of Parkersburg Turnpike in Augusta County on Wednesday.

According to Virginia State Police, Sean Arnott, 29, of Craigsville, was driving a Dodge Ram 2500 west on Parkersburg Turnpike at 4:47 p.m. Wednesday when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck an eastbound USPS box truck in an offset head-on collision.

Following the impact, the USPS box truck ran off the right side of the roadway and struck several trees.

The Dodge Ram continued off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.

Arnott was extricated from the vehicle by Augusta County Fire-Rescue personnel. He was transported to Augusta Health, where he was pronounced dead. Next of kin have been notified.

The driver of the USPS box truck, David Derring, 79, of Waynesboro, was transported to Augusta Health for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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