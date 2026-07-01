Virginia State Police have made two arrests in connection with the shooting death of a Henrico County man on Interstate 295 last fall.

Zeke Rohde, 32, of Stafford, and Michael Wade, 52, of Hampton, both face aggravated murder: killing for hire charges in the shooting death of Hunter S. Davis, 27, of Henrico, who was pronounced deceased at the scene of a shooting and subsequent single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 23, 2025, just north the Pole Green Road exit.

The pickup truck being driven by Davis ran off the road, crashed and caught fire after being fired upon, according to the State Police report from the day of the incident.

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