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Home Carroll County: One dead in vehicle vs. pedestrian accident on Interstate 77
Virginia

Carroll County: One dead in vehicle vs. pedestrian accident on Interstate 77

Chris Graham
Published date:
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Photo: © justoomm/stock.adobe.com

One person is dead after an accident that started with a vehicle hitting a deer while traveling on Interstate 77 in Carroll County.

According to Virginia State Police, a Ford F-150 travelling southbound on Interstate 77 at the 11-mile marker at 4:30 a.m. struck a deer, and the occupants exited the vehicle and entered the median while the disabled vehicle remained in the left travel lane.

A 2021 Toyota Sienna heading southbound then lost control as it approached the F-150 and went off the left side of the road and into the median.

The Sienna then struck the two individuals in the median.

Candace M. Keith, 37, of Wytheville, died at the scene.

Jonathan Cudo, 36, of Wirtz, suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

The driver of the Sienna, Lee E. Gaddies, 60, of Charlotte, N.C., suffered serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

Gaddies has been charged with reckless driving.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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