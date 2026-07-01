Donate
Donate
Home Richmond metro area under voluntary water conservation advisory
Virginia

Richmond metro area under voluntary water conservation advisory

Chris Graham
Published date:
richmond map
Photo: © Rer and Roll/stock.adobe.com

Water utilities in the Richmond metro area announced on Wednesday that they are implementing voluntary water conservation measures.

The announcement encompasses the City of Richmond along with Chesterfield County, Goochland County, Hanover County, Henrico County and Powhatan County.

The announcement lays out that the James River Regional Flow Management Plan calls for the implementation of voluntary conservation measures when average water flows drop to 1,700 cubic feet per second for 14 consecutive days.

During periods of voluntary water conservation, residents in the City of Richmond and surrounding counties are asked to voluntarily reduce water usage.

  • Monday: No watering
  • Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday: odd property addresses may water
  • Wednesday, Friday and Sunday: even property addresses may water

The full list of conservation measures can be found at: go.rva.gov/droughtwatch

Water conservation tips can be found here: vdh.virginia.gov/drinking-water/office-of-drinking-water/water-conservation-tips.

Support AFP




Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Waynesboro: DEQ say it’s OK for Northrop Grumman to pollute our environment
2 A year-old report highlighted concerns inside the ACPD: Why is this presented as breaking news?
3 Local attorney gets public reprimand from Virginia State Bar over handling of case
4 Augusta County: Family of man killed in officer-involved shooting still looking for answers
5 Augusta County: Illegal dumping becomes somebody else’s problem

Latest News

AR15 firearm
Virginia

Ryan-killer Harmeet Dhillon leading Trump DOJ effort to gut Virginia assault weapons ban

Chris Graham
drought
Local

Augusta Water announces voluntary water conservation measures for its 16K customers

Chris Graham

Augusta Water announced Thursday that it is implementing voluntary water conservation measures for its 16,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in response to persistent drought conditions affecting the region.

earth planet ecology environment recycle world
U.S. & World

Notebook: What’s making news today in the climate, environmental circles

Earl Zimmerman

Virginia has one chance to critically assess NextEra Energy’s proposed acquisition of Dominion Energy.

uva basketball johann grunloh block
Basketball

UVA Basketball: ‘Hoos played through postseason with two key injuries

Chris Graham
summer heat overheat temperature weather
Local

Beat the heat: Waynesboro opens cooling shelter at First Baptist Church

Chris Graham
Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith
Local

Augusta County sheriff goes rogue, declares he won’t enforce new gun laws

Chris Graham
american flag fist
U.S. & World

For millions of Americans, freedom has always arrived late, incomplete, or not at all

Sylvia Ghazarian
Copyright © 2026 Augusta Free Press LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DMCA.com Protection Status