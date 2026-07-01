Richmond metro area under voluntary water conservation advisory

Water utilities in the Richmond metro area announced on Wednesday that they are implementing voluntary water conservation measures.

The announcement encompasses the City of Richmond along with Chesterfield County, Goochland County, Hanover County, Henrico County and Powhatan County.

The announcement lays out that the James River Regional Flow Management Plan calls for the implementation of voluntary conservation measures when average water flows drop to 1,700 cubic feet per second for 14 consecutive days.

During periods of voluntary water conservation, residents in the City of Richmond and surrounding counties are asked to voluntarily reduce water usage.

Monday : No watering

: No watering Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday : odd property addresses may water

: odd property addresses may water Wednesday, Friday and Sunday: even property addresses may water

The full list of conservation measures can be found at: go.rva.gov/droughtwatch

Water conservation tips can be found here: vdh.virginia.gov/drinking-water/office-of-drinking-water/water-conservation-tips.

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