House passes bipartisan coronavirus response

Published Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020, 10:36 am

The House voted 363-40 early Saturday to pass a coronavirus relief plan aimed at providing relief to workers on the front lines.

The measure moves to the Senate, which Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had already sent home for the weekend, because leadership.

McConnell tweeted after the House action that senators “will need to carefully review the proposal,” which provides for free coronavirus testing for all who need it, including the nearly 30 million Americans without insurance, up to two weeks of paid sick leave and up to three months of paid family and medical leave, stronger unemployment insurance for furloughed workers, and more funding for SNAP and food programs for children and seniors.

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., is urging quick action from the Senate and President Trump, who has already signaled his support for the bipartisan legislation.

“At this moment, there is no time to delay in taking immediate actions to contain the spread of this disease,” Spanberger said. “The bipartisan legislation passed in the House tonight would improve access to coronavirus testing, give workers the ability to stay at home if they’re sick, and provide children and seniors with continued food security during these difficult times. This package also includes substantial support for small businesses and their employees, who face the very real threat of extensive financial challenges in the weeks to come.

“We’ve reached a critical inflection point in the fight against coronavirus, and both Democrats and Republicans in the Senate, as well as the administration, must find a path forward on this legislation—for the health of our families and for the good of our country,” Spanberger said.

Story by Chris Graham

