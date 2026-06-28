Donate
Donate
Home UVA Basketball: Jacari White, Malik Thomas sign NBA Summer League deals
Basketball

UVA Basketball: Jacari White, Malik Thomas sign NBA Summer League deals

Chris Graham
Published date:
Updated:
uva basketball jacari white
Jacari White. Photo: Mike Ingalls/AFP

UVA Basketball alum Jacari White signed a contract to play with the Summer League team of the Los Angeles Lakers, and former teammate Malik Thomas has signed with the Toronto Raptors to play with that franchise’s Summer League entry.

Free-agent Summer League deals are a lifeline for undrafted free agents. It’s hard, not impossible, but hard, to make the main roster from the Summer League, but hey, you’re telling me there’s a chance, right?

UVA Hoops alums Mamadi Diakite, Anthony Gill, Sam Hauser and Jay Huff were all undrafted and eventually got jobs in the NBA, so, just to reinforce here, it’s doable.

White is among the purest shooters from the perimeter on the free-agent market, shooting 43.4 percent from three this past season at Virginia, on volume (5.1 attempts per game) – with five games in which he had four or more makes from three, and a high of seven (he was 7-of-7 from three in a win over Dayton in December).

At 6’3”, White might be a little undersized to play two guard at the next level, but he’s no doubt got the athleticism.

malik thomas uva basketball
Malik Thomas. Photo: Mike Ingalls/AFP

Thomas, at 6’5”, is the inverse – he has the size to play the two, but my question about him would be on the athleticism side of the account ledger.

The counting numbers for him at Virginia last season were good – 12.4 points per game, 35.1 percent from three, 50.4 percent shooting in the lane, 2.5 shot attempts per game at the rim.

An issue with him was: inconsistency.

He had nine games scoring in single-digits, with season-lows at two in the double-OT win at Notre Dame in January (1-of-2 2FG, 0-of-3 3FG, three rebounds, one assist/one turnover in 22 minutes) and in the blowout loss at Duke in February (0-of-3 2FG, 0-of-5 3FG, 2-of-2 FT, six rebounds, two assists/two turnovers in 20 minutes).

Thomas also had 10 games of 15-plus points, so, there’s a feast-or-famine aspect to his game.

Thomas and White will join former teammate Ugonna Onyenso, a second-round draft pick of the Detroit Pistons, in the Summer League, which plays its limited schedule next month.

Schedule

Thursday, July 9

  • Pistons vs. 76ers, 5:30 p.m. (Prime Video)

Friday, July 10

  • Raptors vs. Celtics, 9 p.m. (ESPN)
  • Lakers vs. Thunder, 10 p.m. (Prime Video)

Saturday, July 11

  • Raptors vs. Rockets, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)
  • Lakers vs. Mavericks, 10 p.m. (Prime Video)

Sunday, July 12

  • Pistons vs. Cavaliers, 4 p.m. (Prime Video)
  • Raptors vs. Pacers, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Monday, July 13

  • Pistons vs. Knicks, 4 p.m. (Prime Video)

Tuesday, July 14

  • Lakers vs. Clippers, 10 p.m. (Prime Video)

Wednesday, July 15

  • Pistons vs. Suns, 6 p.m. (ESPNU)

Thursday, July 16

  • Lakers vs. Bulls, 6 p.m. (Prime Video)
  • Raptors vs. Heat, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Support AFP




Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Waynesboro: DEQ say it’s OK for Northrop Grumman to pollute our environment
2 A year-old report highlighted concerns inside the ACPD: Why is this presented as breaking news?
3 Local attorney gets public reprimand from Virginia State Bar over handling of case
4 Augusta County: Family of man killed in officer-involved shooting still looking for answers
5 Augusta County: Illegal dumping becomes somebody else’s problem

Latest News

harrisonburg
Baseball

Harrisonburg Turks have TA alum as coach, and even stronger Spotswood ties

David Driver
New York City
U.S. & World

Maybe people in New York voted for the socialists because they like them?

Chris Graham

One thing the pundits don’t seem to get with the story about the New York congressional primaries – we’re talking about people who had to win actual elections here.

interstate 64
Virginia

Virginia State Police investigating Interstate 64 shooting in Newport News

Chris Graham

Virginia State Police is requesting the public’s help with information with a reported shooting Saturday night on Interstate 64 eastbound between Jefferson Avenue and J. Clyde Morris Boulevard in Newport News.

child children outdoors nature plant
Local

A new charitable fund aims to help local nonprofits with their everyday needs

Chris Graham
police holster scene crime officer
Local

What we don’t know: Nobody else locally surveys their police officers about their jobs

Chris Graham
lynchburg armed robberies
Virginia

Lynchburg: Police trying to sleuth three armed robberies reported this week

Chris Graham
vdot road construction
Local

Rockingham County: Scheduled road work in the county for June 29-July 3

Chris Graham
Copyright © 2026 Augusta Free Press LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DMCA.com Protection Status