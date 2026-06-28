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A new charitable fund aims to help local nonprofits with their everyday needs

Chris Graham
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Charlottesville-based FergusonMueller.org writes small grants to qualified 501c3 public charities and other eligible organizations whose mission and actions align with its values, with soft spots for nature, community and animals.

FergusonMueller.org provides access to grants for the unglamorous, day-to-day items that keep community organizations running: new cookware for a shelter kitchen, bundles of socks, shared tools for a community garden, a sturdy carrier for the next animal rescue run.

Beginning July 1, the fund will accept applications through a simple online portal at fergusonmueller.org.

While its grants reach organizations across the region and beyond, FergusonMueller.org is especially eager to support nonprofits in Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County, Albemarle County and Nelson County.

Three grant rounds are scheduled this summer and fall:

  • Commons GrantsApplications July 1–31; grants up to $200. For community organizations doing the everyday work of keeping a place livable: food banks, shelters, parks, libraries, mutual aid groups, after-school programs, and the like.
  • Makerspace Bench GrantsApplications Aug. 1–Sept. 15; grants up to $225. For the guild, shop, lab, and studio leaders looking to refresh tools, stock consumables, or improve a shared work area.
  • Animal Welfare GrantsApplications Sept. 15–Oct. 15; grants up to $225. For shelters, rescues, sanctuaries, rehabs, foster networks needing the uncommon or unglamorous supplies a full kennel or busy barn requires.

Applying takes only a few minutes and requires no account. An organization enters its federal Tax ID to confirm charitable status, then completes a short form describing what it needs and the amount requested.

Eligible applicants include 501(c)(3) public charities and certain other qualified organizations.

Full eligibility details are available on the website.

The fund will also keep a public record of its giving called The Ledger, where supported organizations can share notes, photos, or stories about how the grants were put to use.

Organizations with questions can reach the fund at [email protected] or visit fergusonmueller.org/how-it-works.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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