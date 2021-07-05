Harrisonburg seeks resident feedback on Zoning, Subdivision Ordinances

As the City of Harrisonburg continues work on a comprehensive re-write of the Zoning and Subdivision Ordinances, resident feedback is still needed.

The Zoning and Subdivision Ordinances regulate topics such as: where different types of housing can be constructed; where and how different types of businesses can operate, including home businesses; where buildings and structures can be located on a property; the number of parking spaces required; and how properties are divided to create two new parcels or to create whole neighborhoods.

Along with other regulations and design standards for city streets, these regulations impact how people live, work, and travel throughout the community.

Anyone with questions is welcome to contact Assistant Director of Community Development Thanh Dang at Thanh.Dang@harrisonburgva.gov. You may also request to be added to receive all future email updates and announcements about this project if you wish.