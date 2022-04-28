Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance launches 2022 Friendly City Fortune raffle

Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance is launching its sixth annual Friendly City Fortune raffle on Monday, May 2.

This fundraiser features the chance to win $250,000 in cash and prizes every five minutes for four hours on Saturday, July 30. The 2022 raffle’s 48 fabulous prizes include a brand-new 2022 Kia Telluride; all-inclusive Caribbean vacation to St. Martin; $20,000 in cold, hard cash; and more.

Only 5,000 tickets will be sold, and proceeds will benefit HDR’s mission and will fund downtown projects, so ticket holders will have great odds for winning while supporting a great cause.

Tickets are $100 each and each ticket has two unique numbers, giving ticket holders multiple chances to win. Buying tickets early gives supporters even more chances to win prizes too. HDR will hold four Early Bird drawings before the main drawing event. On May 2, HDR will give away $1,000 and five free Friendly City Fortune tickets in a special pre-sale event for past ticket holders.

On May 20 and July 15, two more winners will receive $1,000 and five free tickets, and on June 24, one lucky winner will receive $1,000 and ten free tickets. All tickets purchased prior to the Early Bird drawing dates are eligible for the Early Bird drawings. Each Early Bird winner will remain eligible for all other drawings, including the main event on July 30

Like in previous years, there are ways to win free raffle tickets. Harrisonburg Radio Group and iHeartRadio will be giving away tickets on their stations over the coming weeks, counting down to the main raffle on July 30. Follow HDR at facebook.com/downtownharrisonburg for the latest ticket giveaway news and updates.

HDR also shows its appreciation for individuals serving our community with ticket giveaways. This year, free tickets will go to Sentara RMH healthcare workers, as well as the Harrisonburg Police and Fire Departments.

“Proceeds from our raffle fundraiser go directly back into the community,” says Andrea Dono, HDR’s Executive Director. “In 2022 alone, we plan to invest almost $100,000 into downtown through small business assistance and grant programs, new street light banners, a full-color downtown dining guide, Independence Day fireworks, a shop local for the holidays commercial, and festivals. And, now that we have our first master plan filled with 20-years worth of recommendations for improving Downtown Harrisonburg, we are able to fund some of these ideas right away.”

The Friendly City Fortune drawing will be held on Saturday, July 30 from 12 – 4 PM at Court Square Theater, and live-streamed in real-time at friendlycityfortune.com.

For more information, visit friendlycityfortune.com or call 540-432-8922.

HDR is a nonprofit dedicated to building downtown Harrisonburg as a destination where businesses thrive and people enjoy memorable experiences. To learn more, visit downtownharrisonburg.org.

