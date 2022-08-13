GreenJackets pull away from FredNats late on Firework Friday
James Wood continued his hot start with the FredNats with two hits and an RBI double, but it was Augusta that pulled away for a 7-4 win in Fredericksburg on Firework Friday.
The GreenJackets scored the first five runs of the game off Jackson Rutledge, two in the third, two in the fourth and one in the fifth. Only three of those runs were earned as the FredNat defense made two errors behind Rutledge. Kadon Morton of Augusta hit a home run off Rutledge, but the first rounder settled in late in his outing to finish with six strikeouts.
All four FredNat runs came in the fifth inning, a frame in which the team racked up five hits. Sammy Infante started the attack with a double, and he came home on an RBI single from T.J. White. After Zion Pettigrew reached and stole second, he and White came home on a two-run double by Jacob Young to extend his six-game hitting streak.
Wood drove in the fourth and final run of the game for the FredNats with another double off the right field wall to score Young and make it a 5-4 game at the time. Augusta’s Adam Zebrowski smacked a two-run homer in the eighth inning for some key insurance runs for the GreenJackets in their win.
Infante and Wood paced the offense with two hits apiece, and Brendan Collins had a solid outing out of the FredNat bullpen, pitching 2 1/3 scoreless innings and scattering three hits.
Augusta has taken three out of the first four in the series and will look to win the series tomorrow night at Virginia Credit Union Stadium. Andry Lara will start for Fredericksburg, and first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.