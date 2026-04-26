Home UVA Baseball: ‘Hoos swept by Pitt, season in freefall, all of the sudden
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UVA Baseball: ‘Hoos swept by Pitt, season in freefall, all of the sudden

Chris Graham
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UVA Baseball coach Chris Pollard. Photo: UVA Athletics

Pitt finished off a three-game weekend sweep of #10 Virginia, winning 7-3 on Sunday in a game in which the Panthers never trailed.

Pitt (28-14, 10-11 ACC) had to rally to take Game 1 on Friday night, 7-5, but finished off UVA (29-16, 12-11 ACC) with an 11-0 win on Saturday, and then today’s coast-to-coast win.

The good news for the ‘’Hoos, such as there was anything good: centerfielder AJ Gracia returned, though he was a quiet 0-for-3.

Shortstop Eric Becker missed his sixth straight game. His replacement, freshman RJ Holmes was 2-for-4 today, and Holmes is 6-for-19 (.316 BA/.700 OPS) since being pushed into the lineup.

John Paone, who looked good (4.1 IP, one run, three hits, seven Ks, no BBs) in his start in last weekend’s 5-4 series-clinching win over Clemson, not good today: four runs on seven hits in 2.2 innings, with three Ks and two walks.

Kevin Jaxel also got lit up – three runs on three hits, a walk and a hit batter in 1.1 innings in relief.

Jaxel, in his last three appearances: 4.2 IP, nine runs, seven earned, 14 hits, 13.50 ERA, 3.43 WHIP.

Virginia started 21-5 overall and 6-3 in the ACC; since March 27, so, covering a full month now, the ’Hoos are 8-11 overall and 6-9 in the ACC.

UVA has next weekend off in ACC play, so the next four games, all at home, are all non-conference – George Mason on Tuesday, Norfolk State on Wednesday, Radford for two on Sunday.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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