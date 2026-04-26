Pitt finished off a three-game weekend sweep of #10 Virginia, winning 7-3 on Sunday in a game in which the Panthers never trailed.

Pitt (28-14, 10-11 ACC) had to rally to take Game 1 on Friday night, 7-5, but finished off UVA (29-16, 12-11 ACC) with an 11-0 win on Saturday, and then today’s coast-to-coast win.

The good news for the ‘’Hoos, such as there was anything good: centerfielder AJ Gracia returned, though he was a quiet 0-for-3.

Shortstop Eric Becker missed his sixth straight game. His replacement, freshman RJ Holmes was 2-for-4 today, and Holmes is 6-for-19 (.316 BA/.700 OPS) since being pushed into the lineup.

John Paone, who looked good (4.1 IP, one run, three hits, seven Ks, no BBs) in his start in last weekend’s 5-4 series-clinching win over Clemson, not good today: four runs on seven hits in 2.2 innings, with three Ks and two walks.

Kevin Jaxel also got lit up – three runs on three hits, a walk and a hit batter in 1.1 innings in relief.

Jaxel, in his last three appearances: 4.2 IP, nine runs, seven earned, 14 hits, 13.50 ERA, 3.43 WHIP.

Virginia started 21-5 overall and 6-3 in the ACC; since March 27, so, covering a full month now, the ’Hoos are 8-11 overall and 6-9 in the ACC.

UVA has next weekend off in ACC play, so the next four games, all at home, are all non-conference – George Mason on Tuesday, Norfolk State on Wednesday, Radford for two on Sunday.