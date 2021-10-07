GoFundMe campaign helping family of woman killed in Waynesboro DUI

A GoFundMe campaign for the family of a Waynesboro mother of four killed in a DUI accident this week has raised nearly $7,000, and you can help.

Police said Christina Royston, 38, was killed when a car driven by Frederick J. Palka, 53, of Crozet, who faces DUI and involuntary manslaughter charges.

According to police, the accident happened on Monday at approximately 7:45 p.m., as officers were responding to an earlier crash involving Royston and a 43-year-old motorcyclist from Charlottesville, whose name was not released by police.

Royston and the motorcyclist were reportedly engaged in an altercation from that first accident when a 1998 Honda sedan being driven by Palka passed through the area westbound.

Palka allegedly struck both Royston and the other male driver in the roadway, causing injuries to both.

Royston was transported from the scene via ambulance. She died while en route to the hospital. The other victim later sought medical treatment for his injuries.

According to information posted to GoFundMe by Lawhee Blankenbaker, two of Royston’s daughters witnessed the first accident, which happened in front of their home, and they said that their mother had gotten out of her vehicle to check on the motorcyclist to see if he was OK,

According to her daughters and other witnesses, the motorcyclist – not named in the police report – is alleged to have shoved Royston into the roadway into oncoming traffic, where she was hit by the passing vehicle driven by Palka.

That information was not included in a press release from the Waynesboro Police sent to the media on Tuesday, which did indicate that both crashes were under investigation.

In the meantime, the GoFundMe is raising money to assist with funeral and other expenses for Royston’s family.

We encourage folks to assist if they’re able.

Story by Chris Graham