Crozet man charged with involuntary manslaughter in DUI crash

Published Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, 5:25 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

A Crozet man struck two drivers from a previous accident and were arguing in the roadway on East Main in Waynesboro, leading to the death of one of the drivers.

Frederick J. Palka, 53, faces DUI and involuntary manslaughter charges in connection with the death of Christina M. Royston, 38, of Waynesboro.

The accident happened on Monday at approximately 7:45 p.m., as Waynesboro Police were responding to an earlier crash involving Royston and a 43-year-old motorcyclist from Charlottesville, whose name was not released by police.

Royston and the motorcyclist were reportedly engaged in an altercation from that first accident when a 1998 Honda sedan being driven by Palka passed through the area westbound.

Palka allegedly struck both Royston and the other male driver in the roadway, causing injuries to both. Royston was transported from the scene via ambulance. She died while en route to the hospital. The other victim later sought medical treatment for his injuries.

Palka is currently being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail. Both crashes remain under investigation.