Glenn Youngkin announces plan to combat anti-Semitism in Virginia

Republican gubernatorial Glenn Youngkin released on Thursday a plan to combat anti-Semitism in Virginia.

According to FBI crime statistics, the number of anti-Semitic hate crimes in the United States is on the rise. This week, Texas became the first state in the nation to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of anti-Semitism.

The IHRA guidance on anti-Semitism includes targeting the state of Israel as a Jewish collectivity, charges that Jews are “conspiring to harm humanity,” blaming Jews for “why things go wrong,” and the use sinister stereotypes and negative character traits.

Holocaust denial also makes the list.

“Virginia must take clear and concrete action to stop all forms of anti-Semitism, and when I’m governor, we will,” Youngkin said. “I will push the General Assembly to pass a law adopting the internationally recognized definition of anti-Semitism, and I will form a commission to examine and address anti-Semitic incidents in Virginia. Our Jewish friends and neighbors must know that we stand with them against the tide of hate and discrimination. Virginia must lead the nation in living up to our most cherished ideals and being a welcoming, safe community where everyone enjoys dignity and respect regardless of their identity, color or creed.”

