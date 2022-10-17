Menu
get a glimpse of the blue ridge parkway no matter where you live
Culture

Get a glimpse of the Blue Ridge Parkway, no matter where you live

Crystal Graham
Last updated:

blue ridge music center webcamTwo new web cameras will give viewers the opportunity to take a look at the Blue Ridge Parkway fall foliage or check the weather without leaving home.

The new cameras are located at the Blue Ridge Music Center at milepost 213 on the Blue Ridge Parkway. The cameras show views of the outdoor amphitheater, surrounding mountains and visitor center.

Funding for the cameras was provided by donors to the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation. The project was completed in collaboration with the Blue Ridge Parkway and National Park Service.

“The web cameras are a wonderful way to stay connected to the beauty of the parkway from afar,” said Carolyn Ward, CEO of the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, in a news release.

The Blue Ridge Music Center celebrates the music and musicians of the mountains. The music center is a national park facility, a major attraction along the Blue Ridge Parkway, and a venue partner of The Crooked Road: Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail and Blue Ridge Music Trails of North Carolina.

The Blue Ridge Parkway/National Park Service maintains and operates the facility and staffs the music visitor/interpretive center. The programs are managed, coordinated, promoted, and produced by the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, a nonprofit partner organization.

Viewers can see the images at BlueRidgeMusicCenter.org/visit/webcams/.

An additional webcam feed is available from The Bluffs Restaurant at Doughton Park at BRPFoundation.org/webcams.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

