Get a glimpse of the Blue Ridge Parkway, no matter where you live

Two new web cameras will give viewers the opportunity to take a look at the Blue Ridge Parkway fall foliage or check the weather without leaving home.

The new cameras are located at the Blue Ridge Music Center at milepost 213 on the Blue Ridge Parkway. The cameras show views of the outdoor amphitheater, surrounding mountains and visitor center.

Funding for the cameras was provided by donors to the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation. The project was completed in collaboration with the Blue Ridge Parkway and National Park Service.

“The web cameras are a wonderful way to stay connected to the beauty of the parkway from afar,” said Carolyn Ward, CEO of the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, in a news release.

The Blue Ridge Music Center celebrates the music and musicians of the mountains. The music center is a national park facility, a major attraction along the Blue Ridge Parkway, and a venue partner of The Crooked Road: Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail and Blue Ridge Music Trails of North Carolina.

The Blue Ridge Parkway/National Park Service maintains and operates the facility and staffs the music visitor/interpretive center. The programs are managed, coordinated, promoted, and produced by the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, a nonprofit partner organization.

Viewers can see the images at BlueRidgeMusicCenter.org/visit/webcams/.

An additional webcam feed is available from The Bluffs Restaurant at Doughton Park at BRPFoundation.org/webcams.