game preview can baltimore ravens bounce back from dolphins loss
NFL

Game Preview: Can Baltimore Ravens bounce back from Dolphins loss?

Staff/Wire
Last updated:
Baltimore Ravens
(© melissamn – Shutterstock)

The Baltimore Ravens are hoping to bounce back from that heart-breaking defeat to the Miami Dolphins when they travel to face the New England Patriots on Sunday in Week 3 play. Baltimore (1-1) has a chance to keep pace with the Cleveland Browns in the AFC North with a win here, while the Patriots were able to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers last week and have a bit more momentum entering this one.

Where to watch?

The game will air on CBS at 1 pm. ET. If it isn’t on your local CBS, you’ll need access to NFL Sunday Ticket.

What to know about Baltimore

Well, they have a bad taste in their mouths after allowing 28 fourth-quarter points to lose 42-38 last week. It was a game where they had control numerous times yet let it slip away. Simply put, the defense has to do better. They made Tua Tagavailoa look like Dan Marino back there with his six-touchdown performance, and a big reason why was the back end did not do well enough to stay on top of the speedy receivers. Expect that to be corrected this week with better coverage and the fact that the Pats aren’t exactly rich at the position.

What to know about the Patriots

Mac Jones was decent last week, going 21 for 35 for 252 yards, but they have to get the run game going early. Both Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson looked good last week, combining for 118 yards on 24 carries. That opens up the mid-range passing game for Jones, where he is at his best. Nelson Agholor and Jakobi Meyers both looked dominant, and they’ll be licking their chops after what the Ravens’ defense did last week.

Prediction

Baltimore 31, New England 17

Staff/Wire

Have a story idea or a news tip? Email editor Chris Graham at [email protected]

