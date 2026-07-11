Trump knows he’s in Iran’s crosshairs: He FA’d, and now he’s about to FO

Donald Trump appears to be aware that he’s in the find out phase of the FAFO construct popular with the kids.

“1000 Missiles are Locked and Loaded and aimed at the Islamic Republic of Iran, with thousands of more to immediately follow, should the Iranian Government act on its threat, pronounced in many corners of the Globe, to assassinate, or attempt to assassinate, the sitting President of the United States of America, in this case, ME,” Trump wrote on his socials late Friday night, obviously unable to sleep, with the realization of what he’s done sinking in evermore.

We all knew the reason why he didn’t fly back home from the NATO summit in Turkey this week in his brand new $400 million Qatari jet.

The media reports focused on the notion that the luxe superplane hasn’t been equipped yet to be able to handle an attack, which Trump denied, vehemently – insisting that he simply wanted to leave the jet in Europe so that U.S. soldiers could get a look at it.

Then it emerged on the trip back on the old Air Force One that reporters were asked to close their window blinds as a precautionary measure.

Can’t explain that one away as being anything other than what it is.

Asked about the window blinds edict, Trump acknowledged that it was “because you’re probably on a dangerous flight because of the sleazebags that we have to deal with.”

“Were you aware of any credible threat by Iran against Air Force One?” a reporter followed up.

“I’m number one on their list before you, but if I go, you go,” Trump answered, and then added, ominously: “perhaps someday you want to change professions.”

We could use a City Hall reporter here at AFP, for anybody in the White House press corps who is interested.

Apologies; had to say it.

This is what happens when you launch an unprovoked war against a country run by radical clerics who are jonesing for any excuse to initiate the beginning of the endtimes.

Now the Iranians control the Strait of Hormuz, and with that control, they control the global economy – and they know it.

They’ve already endured thousands of missile strikes and don’t appear to be any worse for the wear.

Trump, unwittingly – of course, he does everything unwittingly, because the man utterly lacks wit – titled the global balance of power in favor of Iran, and its allies China and Russia.

And he thinks he can scare these people now with a threat of more missiles raining down on them?

“Orders have already been given, and the U.S. Military is ready, willing, and able, for a one year period of time, subject to extension, to completely decimate and destroy all areas of Iran – PRAISE BE TO ALLAH!” Trump concluded his late-night rant.

As if any “orders” from him carry any weight after he’s dead and gone.

Everything that man learned about how the world works, he learned from coloring books.

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