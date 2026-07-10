A Virginia State Police trooper was injured after being struck by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 95 in Fairfax County on Thursday.

Per a VSP release, a caller notified police of the wrong-way driver travelling northbound in the Interstate 95 express lanes near Route 294 in Prince William County at 7:37 p.m. Thursday.

A trooper was able to locate the vehicle on Interstate 395 in Fairfax County and entered the express lanes north of its location.

At 7:46 p.m., the suspect vehicle struck the trooper’s vehicle, and then struck a second vehicle.

The driver was then taken into custody and taken to a hospital for an evaluation.

The trooper was also taken to hospital as well to be checked out. The trooper was treated and released.

The incident remains under investigation.

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