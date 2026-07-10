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Home Virginia State Police trooper injured in crash with wrong-way driver on Interstate 95
Virginia

Virginia State Police trooper injured in crash with wrong-way driver on Interstate 95

Chris Graham
Published date:
interstate 95
Photo: © kthx1138/stock.adobe.com

A Virginia State Police trooper was injured after being struck by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 95 in Fairfax County on Thursday.

Per a VSP release, a caller notified police of the wrong-way driver travelling northbound in the Interstate 95 express lanes near Route 294 in Prince William County at 7:37 p.m. Thursday.

A trooper was able to locate the vehicle on Interstate 395 in Fairfax County and entered the express lanes north of its location.

At 7:46 p.m., the suspect vehicle struck the trooper’s vehicle, and then struck a second vehicle.

The driver was then taken into custody and taken to a hospital for an evaluation.

The trooper was also taken to hospital as well to be checked out.  The trooper was treated and released.

The incident remains under investigation.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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