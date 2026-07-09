World Cup 2026 delivers an epic Golden Boot battle

The 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico has delivered numerous intriguing storylines this summer.

The battle to be the top goalscorer at the tournament traditionally generates plenty of betting activity and the latest edition has continued in the same vein.

Heading into the quarter-finals, the betting sites listed on BettingTop10 rate Lionel Messi as the favorite to win the Golden Boot award this summer.

He leads the way with eight goals, just ahead of Kylian Mbappe (7), Erling Braut Haaland (7) and Harry Kane (6) with a maximum of three games remaining.

Only three players have previously hit double figures in a single World Cup tournament, but that statistic could change this summer.

Read on as we look at the four main contenders for the Golden Boot, starting with the player who narrowly missed out on the prize four years ago.

Lionel Messi – Argentina

Messi finished second behind Mbappe at Qatar 2022, but still had the last laugh after Argentina defeated France on penalties to win the final.

He has been clinical this summer, scoring eight goals to help the defending champions secure a quarter-final berth against Switzerland.

Given the manner of his performances, it would be no surprise if Messi is the first player to break the double-figure barrier since Germany’s Gerd Muller in 1970.

Argentina are in the perceived ‘easier half of the draw’, which improves Mess’s chances of winning the Golden Boot for the first time in his career.

Kylian Mbappe – France

Mbappe’s hat-trick in the 2022 final took him to eight goals for the tournament. However, it was not enough to help France defend the title.

The 27-year-old has been on a mission to set the record straight this summer, scoring seven goals from the 17 shots he has had on target.

Mbappe is already amongst a group of eight elite-level players who have scored eight or more goals at a single World Cup

He is now on course to becoming the first player to do so twice and looks destined to eventually take the mantle of all-time top World Cup goalscorer.

Erling Braut Haaland – Norway

Despite scoring 16 goals in eight qualification games for Norway, Haaland went into the World Cup as 12/1 shot to win the Golden Boot.

However, Norway have defied their status as underdogs to secure a place in the quarter-finals for the first time. With Haaland in the team, they could go further.

Haaland has taken 18 shots, hit the target 12 times and scored seven goals. His efficiency levels are off the scale, despite playing for an unfancied team.

Norway are scheduled to face England next, which places Haaland against players he knows well from the Premier League. He could easily add more goals to his tally.

Harry Kane – England

Kane won the Golden Boot at Russia 2018 with six goals. Having already equalled that tally, he will expect to surpass it during the rest of the tournament.

England face Norway next, with the winners meeting either Argentina or Switzerland in the semi-final. Kane will feel he can lead the Three Lions into the final.

However, with a two-goal deficit to make up on Messi and two other forwards ahead of him, winning the Golden Boot may ultimately prove to be a bridge too far.

England’s penchant for falling short in major tournaments when they meet top teams could scupper Kane’s hopes of finishing as the top goalscorer.

This content is provided for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional advice. AFP editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content.

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