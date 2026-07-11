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Home Former AEW champ ‘Hangman’ Adam Page announced for Roanoke ‘Collision’
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Former AEW champ ‘Hangman’ Adam Page announced for Roanoke ‘Collision’

Chris Graham
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aew hangman adam page
“Hangman” Adam Page. Photo: AEW

Former AEW world champ “Hangman” Adam Page, off TV since losing the belt to MJF in March, will make his return tonight at the “Collision” live TV broadcast emanating from the Berglund Center in Roanoke, which you’d have to call Page’s hometown arena, given his ties to Southwest Virginia.

Tony Khan broke that news on a live stream on social media on Friday night, announcing there that Page would be the focus of the show’s opening segment, so, the 8 p.m. ET quarter hour.

Page is a native of Aarons Creek, in Halifax County, about a two-hour drive from Roanoke, and is a 2011 graduate of Virginia Tech, a 45-minute drive from Roanoke.

And he trained at the wrestling school run by the legendary Jimmy “The Boogie Woogie Man” Valiant in Shawsville, a 30-minute drive from Roanoke.

Basically, when fans do the “whose house” thing at the show tonight, it’s “Hangman” Adam Page’s house.

Also announced for tonight’s show:

  • ROH World ChampionshipBandido (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata
  • AEW TBS ChampionshipHikaru Shida (c) vs. Harley Cameron
  • AEW National ChampionshipMark Davis (c) vs. Mike Bailey

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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