Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
game notes vmi football faces another tough test this weekend with 10 samford
Sports

Game Notes: VMI Football faces another tough test this weekend with #10 Samford

Chris Graham
Published:
vmi
Logo: VMI Athletics

VMI Football returns to the road on Saturday, with another Top-20 team awaiting, as the Keydets visit No. 10 Samford. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m.

Although VMI got an early return from quarterback Seth Morgan last week, the Keydets fell into a big hole against the 16th-ranked Mercer Bears before ultimately falling 55-14.

VMI showed life in the third quarter, as Korey Bridy punched in two touchdowns to make the score 31-14. Mercer – who moved up to 11th in the FCS Coaches Poll and 12th in the Stats Perform Top 25 on Monday – would respond, scoring 24 straight to take the game and improve to 7-2 and 5-1 in the league.

Despite the result, the VMI defense gave the Keydets a chance, collecting five turnovers on the day including two interceptions by Alex Oliver. The five takeaways were the most since 2019 (Mars Hill) and the most against a Division I opponent since 2013 (Gardner-Webb).

Samford’s resume is as impressive as it gets at the FCS level, with its only loss coming at No. 2 Georgia, leading to a national ranking of 10th in both the FCS Coaches and Stats Perform Top 25.

In addition to a perfect record in the league, Samford opened the season with a 27-17 win against No. 8 Kennesaw State. After winning in a shootout at ETSU, Samford dominated The Citadel 38-3 with quarterback Michael Hiers going 30-for-35 for 260 yards and three scores.

Junior quarterback Michael Hiers has been a star all season, boasting a completion percentage of 76.0 (2nd, FCS) with an average of 27.38 completions per game (3rd, FCS)), 23 touchdowns (5th, FCS) and a passer efficiency rating of 164.0 (9th) en route to three SoCon Offensive Player of the Week awards.

Kendall Watson (6.8) and Chandler Smith (6.6) rank 11th and 13th nationally in receptions per game, while Smith has eight touchdown receptions (8th, FCS) and Watson (five (41st, FCS). In league play,

Samford ranks second in scoring offense (38.0) while pacing the league in passing offense (296.6).

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

virginia tech lane stadium

Game Preview: Virginia Tech hosts Georgia Tech looking to snap five-game skid
Roger Gonzalez

Bet On The Breeders Cup In WA | Washington Sports Betting Sites For Horse Racing
kylecurran

Washington residents are in luck as you can bet on the Breeders Cup by signing-up with our recommended sports betting sites on this page. Just follow our guide below to get up to $6000 in free bets to use on...

Bet On The Breeders Cup In Oklahoma | OK Sports Betting Sites For Horse Racing
Olly Taliku

Oklahoma residents looking to bet on the Breeders Cup this weekend are in luck as you can now sign up with any one of our featured sports betting sites on this page. Just follow the guide below to get up...

Warner publishes paper outlining policy options for cybersecurity in health care
Rebecca Barnabi
civilian conservation corps

Civilian Conservation Corps: Tough times led to lasting legacies at Chesapeake region’s parks
Commentary
farmer in field

Virginia to offer two-part training in agricultural nutrient management planning
Rebecca Barnabi
saudi arabia

Alon Ben-Meir: Mending the US-Saudi relationship critical to their geostrategic interests
Commentary