Fridays After Five schedule released

Ting Pavilion has announced the remaining schedule for Charlottesville’s Fridays After Five, the free summer concert series features local artists performing a wide range of musical styles.

The full lineup includes:

June 3: Indecision with The Cows

June 10: We Are Star Children with Six Foot Ceilings

June 17: Ebony Groove with Musical Suspects

June 24: Ken Farmer and the Authenticators with Studebaker Huck

July 1: The Lua Project with Ramona and The Holy Smokes

July 8: Will Overman with Isabel Bailey

July 15: Cherry Red with Josh Mayo & The House Sauce

July 22: Hard Swimmin’ Fish with Scuffletown

July 29: Pale Blue Dot with Films on Song

Aug. 5: Mama Tried with Silas Frayser Band

Aug. 12: Elby Brass with 21st Century LTD

Aug. 19: The Blndrs with WKNDR

Aug. 26: Boxed Lunch with Root Cellar Remedy

Sept. 2: 100 Proof Band with TBA

Sept. 9: Cougar Beatrice with Runawayz

For more information, visit www.tingpavilion.com/events-tickets/fridays-after-five-line-up

Story by Crystal Abbe Graham

