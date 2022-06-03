augusta free press news

Fridays After Five schedule released

Augusta Free Press

Published Friday, Jun. 3, 2022, 5:22 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP

Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Pandora

News, press releases, letters to the editor: [email protected]

Advertising inquiries: [email protected]

charlottesville
(© Tach – stock.adobe.com)

Ting Pavilion has announced the remaining schedule for Charlottesville’s Fridays After Five, the free summer concert series features local artists performing a wide range of musical styles.

The full lineup includes:

  • June 3: Indecision with The Cows
  • June 10: We Are Star Children with Six Foot Ceilings
  • June 17: Ebony Groove with Musical Suspects
  • June 24: Ken Farmer and the Authenticators with Studebaker Huck
  • July 1: The Lua Project with Ramona and The Holy Smokes
  • July 8: Will Overman with Isabel Bailey
  • July 15: Cherry Red with Josh Mayo & The House Sauce
  • July 22: Hard Swimmin’ Fish with Scuffletown
  • July 29: Pale Blue Dot with Films on Song
  • Aug. 5: Mama Tried with Silas Frayser Band
  • Aug. 12: Elby Brass with 21st Century LTD
  • Aug. 19: The Blndrs with WKNDR
  • Aug. 26: Boxed Lunch with Root Cellar Remedy
  • Sept. 2: 100 Proof Band with TBA
  • Sept. 9: Cougar Beatrice with Runawayz

For more information, visit www.tingpavilion.com/events-tickets/fridays-after-five-line-up

Story by Crystal Abbe Graham


augusta free press
augusta free press
augusta free press

%d bloggers like this: