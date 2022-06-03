Fridays After Five schedule released
Ting Pavilion has announced the remaining schedule for Charlottesville’s Fridays After Five, the free summer concert series features local artists performing a wide range of musical styles.
The full lineup includes:
- June 3: Indecision with The Cows
- June 10: We Are Star Children with Six Foot Ceilings
- June 17: Ebony Groove with Musical Suspects
- June 24: Ken Farmer and the Authenticators with Studebaker Huck
- July 1: The Lua Project with Ramona and The Holy Smokes
- July 8: Will Overman with Isabel Bailey
- July 15: Cherry Red with Josh Mayo & The House Sauce
- July 22: Hard Swimmin’ Fish with Scuffletown
- July 29: Pale Blue Dot with Films on Song
- Aug. 5: Mama Tried with Silas Frayser Band
- Aug. 12: Elby Brass with 21st Century LTD
- Aug. 19: The Blndrs with WKNDR
- Aug. 26: Boxed Lunch with Root Cellar Remedy
- Sept. 2: 100 Proof Band with TBA
- Sept. 9: Cougar Beatrice with Runawayz
For more information, visit www.tingpavilion.com/events-tickets/fridays-after-five-line-up
Story by Crystal Abbe Graham