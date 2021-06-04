FredNats run wild in 6-2 win

Published Friday, Jun. 4, 2021, 1:17 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Fredericksburg Nationals flashed their speed and established a new team record on Thursday night, stealing nine bases in nine attempts as they defeated the Delmarva Shorebirds 6-2.

Though they had to wait out a 59-minute rain delay to start the night, the FredNats picked up their first win over the Shorebirds in nine tries and also won their second home game of the season.

The “small ball” approach took hold right away in the first, as Jeremy De La Rosa and Telmito Agustin drew one-out walks against Shorebirds starter Houston Roth (L, 0-1). The pair executed a double steal, and De La Rosa scored on a throwing error from Delmarva catcher Jordan Cannon. Ricardo Méndez followed with an RBI single to give the FredNats a 2-0 lead.

Geraldi Diaz doubled in the second, and Viandel Peña singled him home for a 3-0 lead. Delmarva drew a bases-loaded walk in the fourth as Alfonso Hernández (W, 1-1) struggled with his command, but the FredNats lefty buckled down to leave the bases full and pitch 5.0 innings of one-run ball to earn his first win.

The FredNats doubled their total with a three-run fifth, stealing three more bases and getting RBI singles from Agustin and Méndez. Davis Moore and Amos Willingham combined to pitch 4.0 innings of one-run relief, sending the FredNats to their first June victory.

The FredNats continue their series against the Shorebirds on Friday night. First pitch from FredNats Ballpark is scheduled for 7:05, with FredNats On Deck beginning at 6:50 on the FredNats Baseball Network.

Related

Comments