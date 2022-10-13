Menu
franklin county rocky mount man dead in single vehicle crash on route 220
News

Franklin County: Rocky Mount man dead in single-vehicle crash on Route 220

News Desk
Last updated:
police emergency fire
(© annette shaff – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on Thursday at 7:30 a.m. in Franklin County.

A 2008 Honda Accord was traveling south on Route 220, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, crossed the southbound lanes and struck an embankment; ejecting the driver.

Matthew Wayne Burruss, 39, of Rocky Mount, drove the Honda. Burruss was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and was transported to Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

The crash remains under investigation.

News Desk

Have a story idea or a news tip? Email editor Chris Graham at [email protected]

