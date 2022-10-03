former uva recruiting target london johnson to play for g league ignite

Four-star point guard London Johnson, once assumed to be ready to commit to UVA, is bypassing college entirely to play in the NBA G League.

“The main (reason) was being able to play against NBA talent and getting coached from the highest level NBA coaches,” Johnson told The Athletic on Monday. “Also, seeing the success from past (prospects), I really felt like I could create my own path and be successful myself.”

Johnson, a Top 40 prospect, will reclassify to the 2022 recruiting class, and plans to play with the G League Ignite in 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 before entering the NBA Draft pool.

The Athletic reported that he will receive a salary exceeding $1 million per season, which would be the highest G League Ignite salary to date.

Johnson had UVA on his list of college finalists with UNC, NC State, Clemson and USC.