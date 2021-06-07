Flying Squirrels offer complimentary tickets to first responders for June 13 game

The Richmond Flying Squirrels will host First Responders Day, presented by the Brad Clark Memorial Fund, at The Diamond on Sunday, June 13.

The Brad Clark Memorial Fund was established in memory of Hanover County Fire Lt. Brad Clark, who was killed in the line of duty in 2018.

Active-duty police, firefighters and EMS from the cities and counties throughout Central Virginia are eligible to receive two complimentary general admission tickets to the game against the Harrisburg Senators, based on availability.

Eligible first responders simply need to show their ID or badge to receive the tickets. Advanced redemption is strongly encouraged.

Tickets can be picked up in advance at the Flying Squirrels offices or at the ticket booth on the day of the game.

“The last 15 months have been very traumatic, yet first responders have stood up to every challenge,” Flying Squirrels CEO Todd “Parney” Parnell said. “Now it is our turn to honor them on June 13 and collectively, as a community, say ‘thank you.’”

First pitch for the game is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. The ballpark gates open at noon. Kids 14 and younger can run the bases following the game presented by Richmond Family Magazine.

The Diamond has returned to full capacity and tickets are available for upcoming Flying Squirrels games at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or at the Flying Squirrels offices.

