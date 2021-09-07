Faculty exhibition opens at Duke Hall Gallery of Fine Art

Published Tuesday, Sep. 7, 2021, 8:52 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

A new exhibition will show work and scholarship by the award-winning faculty at JMU’s School of Art, Design and Art History.

SADAH’s faculty are at the forefront of their fields of study, advancing art, design, creativity and scholarship. This exhibition is a chance for the community to see the caliber of their work in one place.

The exhibition will draw from SADAH faculty in the areas of art history; art education; architectural, industrial and graphic design; and art studio: ceramics, fibers, multi-media, metals and jewelry, painting and drawing, photography, printmaking and sculpture.

Faculty, students, staff and community members are invited to the opening reception Sept. 8, 5-7 p.m. to meet the faculty and talk to them about their work.

Contact Dr. Beth Hinderliter, director of the Duke Hall Gallery of Fine Art, at (540) 568-6407 or by email at hindersb@jmu.edu for more information or to schedule a group visit.

The gallery is free to all guests. Contact the gallery for groups larger than 25. Visit jmu.edu/dukehallgallery for location, hours and parking information.