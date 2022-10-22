ESPN writer grades first-year CFB coaches: The report cards for Tech’s Pry, UVA’s Elliott

ESPN Senior Writer Adam Rittenberg offered his midseason grades for the 29 first-year FBS coaches on Thursday.

You had to scroll pretty far down the list to get to the grades for the two first-year coaches in the Commonwealth.

Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry got a D+ from Rittenberg, who had graded the hire of Pry, the former defensive coordinator at Penn State, a B+ when it was announced.

According to Rittenberg, the D+ is on a curve, because Pry inherited a bad roster, so not surprisingly, “the team is showing some growing pains, but it still has a chance to develop in the second half.”

Further down, near the bottom, was new Virginia coach Tony Elliott, one of three coaches to get the lowest grade given out by Rittenberg, a D.

Rittenberg noted the challenge for Elliott in taking over from the distinct style and approach of Bronco Mendenhall, “and many might have underestimated how difficult the transition would be for Elliott and his staff. Still, the Cavaliers’ offensive struggles are jarring.”

Yep, they are.

“Unlike many other coaches on the list, Elliott didn’t inherit a bare cupboard,” Rittenberg wrote. “Elliott still has time to turn things around, and he will have more of his own players in place next season. But the much-anticipated start to his head-coaching career has been very rocky.”