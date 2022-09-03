Eight strikeouts for Matt Harvey sets season high in Norfolk Tides win
The Norfolk Tides (59-67) defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (69-58), 5-3, on Friday at Harbor Park. The Tides have clinched the series split with their third win and have won five of their last seven games.
Norfolk started with two runs in the first when Jacob Nottingham laced a two-run double. Their third run of the game came in the third inning when Joey Ortiz ripped an RBI double down the left field line to score Colton Cowser from first base to make the Tides lead, 3-0.
Matt Harvey had an excellent start for the Tides, tossing a quality start. He went 6.0 innings, allowing no runs on three hits and four walks while setting a season-high eight strikeouts. He earned his team-leading sixth win of the season, as Ryan Watson earned a hold and Logan Gillaspie shut it down for his first save of the season.
The Tides earned much needed insurance runs in the seventh when Kelvin Gutierrez ripped a two-run single with the bases loaded. Lehigh Valley threatened with three runs in the ninth, but the Tides prevailed with a 5-3 win.
Game five is set for tomorrow night at 6:35 p.m. The Tides will throw LHP Drew Rom (0-0, 1.86), while Lehigh Valley has yet to announce their starting pitcher.