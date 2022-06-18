Early Norfolk Tides offense failed to keep up with red-hot Syracuse

The Norfolk Tides (31-33) lost to the Syracuse Mets (24-39), 14-5, on Friday night at Harbor Park. The game started with a 39 minute delay due to severe thunderstorms. The Tides have lost five of their last seven.

Luke Ritter started the game off with a solo home run for the Mets. Ritter became the first player since Drew Waters to lead off a game with a home run against the Tides since Drew Waters at Gwinnett, who did so on July 22, 2021.

Norfolk responded strong with three runs in the bottom-half. Gunnar Henderson hit an RBI double to tie the game up. DJ Stewart would knock the go-ahead runs in with a two-run double, making it 3-1, Norfolk.

Syracuse was able to tie the game up in the third when Mark Vientos hit a two-run double. But Norfolk responded with two-runs themselves in the third. Henderson knocked an RBI single and later scored on an automatic double by Rylan Bannon, giving the Tides a 5-3 lead.

The Mets then took the lead when they put up a four spot in the fourth. Cody Bohanek hit a two-run triple to tie the game up. Dominic Smith hit a two-run double himself, putting Syracuse up, 7-5.

The Tides continued to slip away, as the Mets would add seven more runs through the remainder of the game, giving Syracuse the 14-5, win. Tomorrow, game five of the series will feature RHP RHP Cody Sedlock (0-0, 0.00) starting for the Tides, while RHP Trevor Cahill (0-0, 4.50) will make the start for Syracuse. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Tides Notes

TOP GUNNAR: Another strong game today for Gunnar Henderson, who went 3-for-4 with two runs scored, a double and two RBI…he now holds an nine-game on-base streak, which is his entire Triple-A career, which he’s hitting .344 (11-for-32) with 13 runs, two doubles, two home runs, seven RBI and 11 walks.

WILD WILD WEST: Jordan Westburg continues his hot start in Norfolk, going 2-for-5 with two runs and a triple…he has an extra-base hit in five of eight games in his Triple-A career…in eight games since his arrival (June 7), he’s hitting .412 (14-for-34) with six runs, three doubles, two triples, three home runs, nine RBI and a walk.

BAM BAM BANNON: In a 2-for-3 effort with a run, a double, an RBI and a walk, Rylan Bannon has a hit in all four games this series…he’s batting .357 (5-for-14) in the series, hitting a double, two home runs, seven RBI and three walks.

Like this: Like Loading...