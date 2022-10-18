Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
dominion energy pre construction under way for electric transmission rebuild project in west staunton
News

Dominion Energy: Pre-construction under way for electric transmission rebuild in Staunton

Crystal Graham
Last updated:

dominion energyPre-construction is under way for Dominion Energy’s electric transmission line rebuild project. According to the Augusta County Government Facebook page, “you may see crews in the right of way corridor doing some surveys.”

The current lines will be upgraded to 230 kV standards.

Dominion will replace lines in a 21.5-mile stretch in West Staunton, according to their website.

Dominion said that most of the structures and components in the corridor have been in service for nearly five decades. The line is primarily built on wooden H-frame structers with weathering structures.

“Due to the age of the wooden H-frames and reliability concerns with weathering steel lattice structures, the line needs to be replaced to maintain reliability for our customers,” according to the Dominion project website.

Dominion has plans to replace the weathering structures with brown, weathering-steel monopolies and steel H-frame structures with galvanized cross arms and x-braces.

Pre-construction activities are taking place now through Spring 2023.

According to Dominion Energy, construction will begin in Summer 2023.

For more information on the project and location, visit https://www.dominionenergy.com/projects-and-facilities/electric-projects/power-line-projects/staunton-valley

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

Pride LOVEworks

LOVEworks sign coming to the Wharf in support of Staunton Pride 
Crystal Graham
nuclear war

Lawrence S. Wittner: While nuclear weapons and wars exist, annihilation beckons
Commentary

It’s been a long time since the atomic bombings of August 1945, when people around the planet first realized that world civilization stood on the brink of doom.

deandre hunter

UVA Basketball alum De’Andre Hunter signs $95M extension with Atlanta Hawks
Chris Graham

De’Andre Hunter is getting paid. The 2019 #4 overall pick signed a four-year, $95 million extension with the Atlanta Hawks on Monday that will make him the highest-paid UVA Basketball alum.

uva basketball
, , , , , ,

Best NBA Betting Sites For Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics For Opening Night Including $5,625 In NBA Free Bets
Andy Newton
court law

Roanoke man gets 12 years in prison on weapons charge in 2019 drug deal death
NewsDesk
washington commanders

Washington Commanders QB Carson Wentz out four weeks after surgery on ring finger
Chris Graham

5 benefits to sustainable investing and how it will boost your returns by 10×
Bitcoin Billy