Dogecoin to Dogelon Mars, how will HUH token outperform the canine cryptos?

Published Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, 10:42 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

So far, 2021 has been a pivotal event in the cryptocurrency world, with an increasing number of people deciding to place their money in digital currency.

The Financial Conduct Authority states that 2.3 million adults in the United Kingdom have now invested in cryptocurrency- this number doesn’t account for the sheer amount of people that this currency affects.

These figures are enormous, and as interest grows, so do the options available.

There are an innumerable number of cryptocurrencies out there, however, this article will focus on the interesting ethos of two in particular: the novel, people focused ‘HUH Token’, and the interplanetary ‘Dogelon Mars’.

Dogelon

Dogelon’s creator has the lofty aim of making Mars habitable for humans and forming a city colony, modestly named, Dogelon.

An interplanetary flight, sending settlers, terraforming the planet, and creating an interplanetary currency are all required in a multi-planetary system.

As a result, the decision was to create the first interplanetary currency, Dogelon.

HUH token

The HUH Token is a cryptocurrency that is being released imminently and is currently in pre-sale.

The creators claim to ‘challenge the status quo and create a source of income for everyone.’ – a very earthly goal that seems to have aspects of altruism and wealth distribution as it’s motivation.

HUH Token is a cryptocurrency with a smart and simple referral system. In theory, this referral system has the potential to alter the entire field.

According to the HUH Token developers’ website, they have created a way for investors to earn extra income passively through a uniquely designed referral system.

The idea is that if you refer someone, you will receive 10% off their first purchase.

The spread of wealth continues, as you both receive a sales tax reduction from 20% to 10% depending.

Safety

HUH Token is especially noteworthy as it allows for two income streams. The unique distribution of HUH tokens and BNB seems to demonstrate a clear security in financial investment.

The creators of the cryptocurrency unequivocally state that it is not a get-rich-quick scheme. With stability in mind, it’s aim seems to have the intention of long-term, maximized, future profit. This impression fits with their desire to produce generational wealth.

Community

HUH Token will be running a massive social media marketing campaign, with about 3000 social influencers.

This may offer HUH Token a significant advantage over its competitors, but only time will tell how effective the campaign will be in ensuring the success of the cryptocurrencies. It also seems to trend with the people-focused approaches and community angle this currency leads with.

Food for thought

Dogelon Mars has an extreme target, and this can be exciting, momentum-inducing even. This is, however, only really feasible when there are realistic expectations.

HUH Token claims an ambitious roadmap that is currently unknown, but going from our current knowledge, it seems that something more functional than interplanetary space travel is on the agenda.

What is a more worthy motivation, the people, or the planets?

Story by Steve Carty

Related



