Dodgers blast punchless Nats in NLDS Game 1, 6-0
The Washington Nationals exhaled on Thursday in Game 1 of their NLDS series with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Nats had two hits against four LA pitchers, and Washington pitchers issued seven walks, in a 6-0 loss at Dodger Stadium.
Patrick Corbin walked four in the first to plate the first LA run, and though he rallied to actually go six innings, allowing just a single earned run, that wild first set the tone.
First baseman Howie Kendrick had two errors, the second leading to an unearned Dodger run in the fifth.
Relievers Tanner Rainey and Fernando Rodney, predictably, couldn’t keep it close, giving up a pair of LA runs in the seventh, and then Hunter Strickland, being Hunter Strickland, was touched for a pair of solo homers in the eighth, to Gavin Lux and Joc Pederson.
Anthony Rendon is still not hitting – going 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts in the series opener.
Rendon, a late scratch from the NL MVP race, has gone 4-for-41 (.098) at the plate dating back to Sept. 17.
Game 2 is Friday night at 9:37 p.m. Stephen Strasburg (18-6, 3.32 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 10.8K/9) gets the ball for the Nats, facing Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw (16-5, 3.03 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 9.5 K/9).
Story by Chris Graham
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.