dentalpalooza event served 55 low income uninsured patients
News

Augusta County: Dentalpalooza event served 55 low-income, uninsured patients

Crystal Graham
Last updated:

augusta regional dental clinicThe Augusta Regional Dental Clinic held a free dental clinic day on Saturday for uninsured adult residents of Augusta County.

Seventeen volunteers from local dental offices reinforced the clinic’s staff to provide care to 55 patients.

General dentistry services including consultations, fillings, extractions and cleanings were available.

“It was wonderful. Low anxiety from the beginning to the end. The entire staff was pleasant and personable,” wrote a Dentalpalooza patient after their visit.

Appointments were free of charge tanks to sponsors including NIBCO, Dental Health Associates, Patterson Dental and the Virginia Association of Free and Charitable Clinics.

“Paying for dental insurance out of pocket can be unattainable even when you work a full-time job, especially in the current inflationary context”, said Sophie Parson, ARDC executive director. “Our clinic is proud to welcome and help uninsured members of our community on a daily basis. Our goal is to bring Dentalpalooza to the community twice a year to cut wait times and offer dental appointments on a day when most people are off.”

The ARDC plans on organizing another Dentalpalooza event in the Spring 2023.

The clinic welcomes uninsured children and adults Monday through Friday for a $35 or $65 copay per visit, depending on annual income.

Interested patients can call (540) 221-6635 or visit www.augustaregionadentalclinic.org

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

