Deck the Halls for a deserving senior in Augusta County this season

As isolation continues to impact local seniors, Home Instead of Verona renews the important Be a Santa to a Senior program promising another season of holiday cheer.

Be A Santa to a Senior® supports older adults who may be overlooked, isolated or alone during the holiday season. This is the 13th year for the local program that gives back to older adults and reminds them they are cherished by our community. The gifts collected, which are often necessity items such as toiletries, clothing and blankets, make a big impact and help area seniors combat the holiday blues.

“We’ve all experienced feelings of loneliness during the pandemic, and seniors are at a particularly high risk for isolation,” said Pam Boles, owner of the Home Instead office serving the Staunton area. “Be a Santa to a Senior shows the older adults in our community that they are valued and thought of during the holidays.”

This year, the Home Instead office will be working with area organizations to provide gifts to 600 seniors in the area.

How to get involved

Individuals can visit one of the participating locations listed below and look for the Be a Santa to a Senior tree on display through December 15. Each tree will be decorated with ornaments featuring seniors’ first names and gift suggestions. Holiday shoppers can choose an ornament, buy the requested gift, and return it unwrapped to the store with the ornament attached.

“A small act of kindness can make a big difference. And a heartfelt gift brightens the lives of older adults who may feel alone during the season,” said Boles. “Finding ways to care and support one another is important now more than ever and we are grateful for the community’s involvement every year.”

Be a Santa to a Senior trees can be found at the following locations:

Chick Fil A, 101 George Cochran Pkwy, Staunton

Chick Fil A, 710 Shenandoah Village Dr., Waynesboro

First Bank, 1030 Richmond Ave., Staunton

First Bank, 1563 Commerce Rd., Verona

First Bank, 851 Lew DeWitt Blvd., Waynesboro

Since the program’s inception 18 years ago, Be a Santa to a Senior has helped provide more than 2 million gifts to over 750,000 seniors in North America and attracted upwards of 65,000 volunteers.

Gifts will be delivered to seniors in time for the holidays. Shoppers are encouraged to purchase as many gifts for seniors as they would like. If you have a passion for giving back and helping seniors, visit www.homeinstead.com/home-care-jobs to learn more about becoming a CAREGiverSM.

From personal care and companionship to transportation and meal preparation, compassionate CAREGivers allow seniors to remain in their homes.

For more information about the program, visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com.

