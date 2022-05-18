Curve go deep four times: Flying Squirrels suffer second straight big loss

The Altoona Curve defeated the Richmond Flying Squirrels, 12-2, in the series opener Tuesday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

The four home runs that the Richmond pitching staff surrendered is tied for the most allowed this season. The Flying Squirrels (20-14) offense struck out 12 times, the seventh straight game with 10 or more strikeouts.

With a runner at second and two outs in the first inning, Blake Sabol launched a two-run homer to center field that jumped the Curve (15-19) to a 2-0 lead.

Mike Gigliotti chipped the deficit to 2-1 with an RBI single in the second inning off Altoona starter Kyle Nicolas.

The Curve extended their advantage to 4-1 when Aaron Shackelford knocked an RBI double off Gray Fenter (Loss, 0-2) in the fourth inning. Fenter allowed five hits, four runs (three earned) and one walk with four strikeouts over four innings.

After a leadoff double in the fifth, Sabol smashed his second home run of the game to center field that moved the Curve ahead, 6-1.

Altoona lifted two home runs in the sixth inning, a solo shot from Andres Alvarez and a two-run homer from Nick Gonzales, against Solomon Bates and pushed the Curve lead to 9-1.

Brandon Martorano doubled to start the seventh and Armani Smith drove him in with an RBI single. It was Smith’s first Double-A hit and RBI in his second game with the Flying Squirrels, moving the score to 9-2.

The Curve tacked on three runs in the eighth inning off a sacrifice fly, wild pitch and groundout to make it a 12-2 ballgame.

Nicolas allowed one run off four hits and two walks with eight strikeouts. Travis MacGregor (Win, 1-1) allowed four walks and surrendered one run in his relief appearance.

The Flying Squirrels continue the road trip against Altoona with a first pitch scheduled for 11 a.m. Right-hander Matt Frisbee (0-3, 5.19) will make the start for Richmond opposed by Altoona left-handed pitcher Omar Cruz (2-3, 3.67).

