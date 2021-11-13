Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Schedule for week of Nov. 15-19

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Albemarle County

Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:

S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Expect alternating eastbound lane closures and westbound left lane closed Sunday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Expect alternating lane closures on the I-64 west exit 124 ramp to U.S. 250 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday. Use caution traveling through the work zone and be alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the work area.

Route 20 (Stony Point Road) at Route 649 (Proffit Road). Construction of a roundabout. Expect intermittent lane closure with traffic controller by flaggers, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour.

(UPDATE)S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) at Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road). Construction of a roundabout. Expect single lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Be alert for equipment and workers near the travel lanes and follow signs through the work zone.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Pothole patching. Mobile work zone with alternating lane closures between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Mowing operations: Expect mobile work zones, slow-moving vehicles and alternating lane closures on the following primary routes Monday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Be alert for mowing tractors and shadow vehicles as you approach the work area.

S. 29 (Monacan Trail) from the Nelson County line to Interstate 64

S. 29 (Seminole Trail) from Route 649 (Proffit Road) to the Greene County line

S. 250 (Richmond Road) from Route 1107 (South Lego Farm) to the Fluvanna County line

Route 22 (Louisa Road) from U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) to the Louisa County line

Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) from Route 20 (Scottsville Road) to the Fluvanna County line

Route 231 (Gordonsville Road) from Route 22 to the Louisa County line

U.S. 20 (Stony Point Road) – Soil borings in the vicinity of South Pantops Drive. Short duration lane closures, Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit from U.S. 250 Business to Interstate 64. Expect mobile work zone with right shoulder closure northbound Monday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m

U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) – Ditch cleaning operations from Route 745 (Poorhouse Road) to the Anchorage Farm crossover. Mobile work zone with left lane and left shoulder closure, Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) – Soil borings in the vicinity of Route 1116 (Riverbend Drive). Short duration lane closures near the intersection with Route 20 (Stony Point Road), Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 631 (Rio Road East) – Sidewalk work between Route 1177 (Dunlora Drive) and Route 1481 (Pen Park Lane). Expect alternating lane closures with flagging operations and workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 750 (Old Turnpike Road) – Soil borings at the bridge over Stockton Creek. Alternating north and southbound right lane closures, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Culpeper County

(NEW) U.S. 29 (James Madison Highway) – Shoulder repairs at the ramp to U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway). Off ramp to U.S. 15/29 southbound closed Monday and Tuesday from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) and Route 633 (Alum Springs Road). Expect right shoulder closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Mowing operations. Mobile work zone with alternating lane and shoulder closures, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Be alert for workers and equipment on the highway shoulder.

U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). One southbound lane closed. Lane closure will remain in place for majority of project. Anticipated completion December 2022.

U.S. 17 (Winchester Road) – New traffic pattern in effect at the Interstate 66 interchange south of the town of Marshall. Southbound Route 17 traffic will stop at the crossover for northbound Route 17 traffic turning onto I-66 west. Use caution while traffic adjusts to the new pattern.

(UPDATE) U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Installation of turn lane. Expect workers on the southbound right shoulder near Route 837 (Old Marsh Road) Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Mobile work zone with right lane and right shoulder closure for tree trimming from Route 633 (Dyes Lane) to the Stafford County line. Be alert for workers and equipment near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Mowing operations: Expect mobile work zones, slow-moving vehicles and alternating lane closures on the following primary routes Monday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Be alert for mowing tractors and shadow vehicles as you approach the work area.

S. 17 (Marsh Road) from U.S. 15/29 to Belvoir Road

(NEW) Route 55 (West Main Street) – Minor traffic shift during concrete work in the town of Marshall between Route 1003 (Rectortown Road) and U.S. 17 Business. Alternating lane closures Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. with traffic controlled by flaggers.

Route 616 (Beach Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 674 (Green Road) to Route 643 (Meetze Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 661 (Botha Road) – Soil borings at the bridge over Tinpot Run. Alternating east and westbound right lane closures, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., traffic controlled by flaggers.

Route 674 (Green Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 636 (Stoney Road) to Route 616 (Beach Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Road reduced to one lane under the Route 17 (Marsh Road) bridge. Traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals.

(UPDATE) Route 806 (Elk Run Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 667 (Old Dumfries Road) to Route 607 (Shenandoah Path). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Greene County

(UPDATE) U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Mowing operations from the Albemarle County line to the Madison County line, Monday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Mowing operations from the Rockingham County line to the Orange County line, Monday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Louisa County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Pothole patching. Mobile work zone with alternating lane closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 148, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 22 (Davis Highway) – School Bus Road realignment project. Be alert for new traffic pattern in effect through the project. Follow directions through the work zone between Route 625 (Chalklevel Road) and Route 767 (School Bus Road). Expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route 522 (Cross County Road) – Construction of a roundabout at Route 250 (Broad Street Road) near the Goochland County line. Expect flagging operations Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Madison County

(UPDATE) U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit from the Greene County line to Route 230 (Wolftown-Hood Road). Alternating northbound and southbound lane and shoulder closures. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) – Installation of VDOT equipment. Alternating southbound shoulder closures near Route 230 (Wolftown-Hood Road), Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

