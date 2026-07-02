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Home Henrico County: Police searching for 13-year-old reported missing on Wednesday
Virginia

Henrico County: Police searching for 13-year-old reported missing on Wednesday

Chris Graham
Published date:
Updated:
cassidy pollard
Cassidy Pollard. Photos: The Aware Foundation

Update: 10:04 p.m. Cassidy Pollard has been located, according to a report from The Aware Foundation.

The Henrico County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Cassidy Pollard, 13, who has been reported missing and endangered.

Pollard left her residence on Willis Church Road in Henrico on Wednesday. She was last seen riding a teal bicycle and may be carrying a black book bag with red and gray trim. She also attempted to withdraw money from a Wells Fargo ATM at 1800 Chamberlayne Ave., but the transaction was denied.

Pollard has a medical condition that requires medication and may need immediate medical attention. Her family and law enforcement are deeply concerned for her safety and well-being.

If you have seen Cassidy Pollard or have any information that could help locate her, please contact the Henrico County Police Department immediately at 804-501-5000 or call 911.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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