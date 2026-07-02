Henrico County: Police searching for 13-year-old reported missing on Wednesday

Update: 10:04 p.m. Cassidy Pollard has been located, according to a report from The Aware Foundation.

The Henrico County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Cassidy Pollard, 13, who has been reported missing and endangered.

Pollard left her residence on Willis Church Road in Henrico on Wednesday. She was last seen riding a teal bicycle and may be carrying a black book bag with red and gray trim. She also attempted to withdraw money from a Wells Fargo ATM at 1800 Chamberlayne Ave., but the transaction was denied.

Pollard has a medical condition that requires medication and may need immediate medical attention. Her family and law enforcement are deeply concerned for her safety and well-being.

If you have seen Cassidy Pollard or have any information that could help locate her, please contact the Henrico County Police Department immediately at 804-501-5000 or call 911.

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