I’ve always been the kind, with relation to fireworks, leave it to the professionals, but I do value being able to type, and having my hands and fingers fully intact is a boost to me in my daily job.

In 2025, more than 13,000 injuries and 15 civilian deaths were reported nationwide due to accidents involving fireworks.

The 15-to-24-year-old age group accounted for the largest portion of reported injuries and fatalities.

This year, with Virginia in a drought, and many localities putting voluntary water conservation measures in place, there’s the added danger of igniting wildfires.

“Only use fireworks in safe spaces away from people, homes and flammable material – dry grass, leaves, storm debris. Remain mindful of your surroundings, neighbors and community this Fourth of July,” said John Miller, the director of fire and emergency response at the Virginia Department of Forestry.

I’d add there – this Fourth of July, and beyond, because we all have neighbors who will be putting off their own fireworks in their adjacent backyards for the next couple of weeks.

If you’ve already invested money in fireworks from the pop-up stand in the parking lot at your Walmart, here are some safety tips that you’re probably going to ignore:

Never allow children to handle fireworks, including sparklers. Most sparklers burn at approximately 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

Fireworks may only be used on private property with the consent of the property owner.

Never use fireworks indoors.

Don’t put off fireworks while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Ensure adequate clearance from people, buildings and combustible materials.

Have a garden hose or another water source readily available in case of fire.

Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions.

Never hold fireworks in your hands while lighting them.

Never point fireworks at another person.

For more information on fireworks safety, visit DOF’s website.

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