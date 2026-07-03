Charlottesville: City taking applications for E-bike Voucher program

The City of Charlottesville has opened up the third round of applications in calendar year 2026 for residents who want to get in on the city’s E-bike Voucher program.

City residents ages 18 and older are eligible to sign up for a chance to win an e-bike voucher.

Sign-ups will be open through July 31, and voucher recipients will be randomly selected the first week of August.

Visit the E-Bike Voucher Program website to learn more and register.

Full eligibility criteria can be found on the Program FAQ page.

Thirty-six are awarded in each quarter, 12 each from the following three income tiers:

Tier 1: $500 – available to all City residents 18 years of age or older.

– available to all City residents 18 years of age or older. Tier 2: $1,000 – available to all City residents aged 18 years or older and earning less than 80 percent of area median income (AMI). Applicants must upload a copy of their most recent federal tax return.

– available to all City residents aged 18 years or older and earning less than 80 percent of area median income (AMI). Applicants must upload a copy of their most recent federal tax return. Tier 3: $1,500 – available to all City residents aged 18 years or older that are enrolled in SNAP, WIC, TANF or Medicaid. Applicants must upload proof of enrollment in one of these programs.

Recipients can redeem their vouchers at participating local bicycle shops:

All voucher recipients receive additional support to purchase a helmet and lock to accompany their e-bike.

From what I can tell, e-bikes, on the low end, will cost you around $1,400 to $1,500 at the participating locations.

Interested residents must submit their entries by 5 p.m. ET on Friday, July 31.

The drawing will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 5.

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